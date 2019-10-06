Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
JOSEPH J. SCHNEIDER


1922 - 2019
JOSEPH J. SCHNEIDER Obituary
SCHNEIDER JOSEPH J.

Age 96, of Hampton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3, 2019, husband of the late Ruth E.; cherished father of Linda Prather, Patricia (Ed) Copelin, Joseph E. Schneider, John P. (Judith) Schneider, Amy (Colby) Ellwood and Thomas A. Schneider; fondly known as "Grandpa Gadget" by his 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren, brother of the late Marie Rottoff, Robert, Ralph and Paul Schneider. Joe was an Army veteran of WW II and was the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 17 for 17 years. He worked at Unertl Co. and was a Letter Carrier for the USPS. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364- 4444, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11am. www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
