SPISAK JOSEPH J.

On Saturday, May 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late John and Anna Barkey Spisak; brother of the late Raymond G. Spisak. Joe earned his Bachelor's of Science degree from Duquesne University, Master's of Science degree from Carnegie Mellon University, and was employed as a chemist for Sunoco, Corporation. An avid Pittsburgh sports fan, he was especially fond of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Joe was a member of the St. John XXIII Parish (Pittsburgh Latin Mass Community) and was adept at teaching Latin to younger participants. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Ave., at Devonshire Street, on Wednesday, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral Thursday, with a traditional Latin Requiem High Mass in St. Boniface Church of St. John XXIII Parish at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Holy Savior Cemetery. freyvogelfuneralhome.com.