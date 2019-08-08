Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Word of God Roman Catholic Church
STABILE JOSEPH J.

Suddenly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 of Swissvale and Donegal. Beloved husband of 48 years to Toni Ann (Zanella) Stabile; loving father of Jason J. Stabile and his wife, Dana of Mt. Pleasant and Michael J. Stabile and his wife, Amanda of Wilkins; dear grandfather of Jason J. Stabile, Jr., Erik Schweikart, Nicholas J. Stabile, Lorenzo R. Stabile, Silas A. Stabile and Ariana R. Stabile; son of the late Jospeh A. Stabile, Jr. and Angela (D'Angelo) Stabile; brother of Rose Ann Stabile-Simon and her husband, Gary M. of New Bern, NC. Joe was a proud grandfather, the best husband ever, a great hugger and a Vietnam War Veteran. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
