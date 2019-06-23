UJCIC JOSEPH J.

Age 72, of Springdale, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 peacefully at Concordia Hospice after a short brave battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends and the wonderful people of the hospice. Joe was the son of the late Joseph M. Ujcic and Eleanor M. Schmitt. He was born November 11, 1946 in Pittsburgh, was raised in Lawrenceville, and graduated from Schenley High School in 1964. He then joined the US Navy where he studied electronics. After leaving the military, he started his career as an X-ray Field Service Engineer. He retired from GE Medical Systems in 2009 after 44 years of employment. He was loved by all of his customers and fellow employees. Joe spent a lot of his youth at the then Boys Club of Lawrenceville. He especially enjoyed attending summer camp at "Camp Trees" where he was a counselor. He was awarded the Boys Club "Boy of the Year" award in 1962. Joe remained active serving on the Board of Directors of the Estelle S. Campbell Boys and Girls Club of Lawrenceville. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory A. Ujcic. He is survived by his wife, Judith (Bodick) Ujcic; daughter; Melissa (Ujcic) Ohler; granddaughters, Devanne (Mike) Dloss, Courtney Crissmann, and Haley Klingensmith; grandsons, Daniel Ujcic, Thomas Flaherty, and Nicholas Ohler; also surviving are his brothers, Stephen T. Ujcic, Russ (Kimberly) Meinert, Dean (Dana) Meinert; and sister, Lynn Meinert (Ken). Joe loved his 87 Monte Carlo and attending car cruises. He enjoyed watching soccer and fishing. The Boys and Girls Club was Joe's . He always gave credit to them for helping him to become the man he was. Burial in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Twp. will be private. A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Armstrong Farms, 248 Westminster Road Sarver, PA 16055. Contributions may be made in memory of Joseph J. Ujcic to the Estelle S. Campbell Boys and Girls Club of Lawrenceville, 4600 Butler Street Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Arrangements by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 347 E 10th Ave, Tarentum, 724-224-1526. VISIT: dusterfh.com