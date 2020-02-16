|
WITTMAN JOSEPH J.
Age 93, formerly of Etna, passed away on February 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Wertz) of 64 years. He also leaves behind a niece, Barbara Fritz (William) and Robert Henkel (Roseanne). He has several great-nephews and a great-niece. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha and sister, Patricia Henkel. He was an Army Veteran serving in World War II. He served in France, Germany and Czechoslovakia as a Artillery Crewman. Visitation Sunday, 2-5 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, Etna. Please visit us at:
www.neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020