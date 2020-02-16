Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
All Saints Church
Etna, PA
View Map
WITTMAN JOSEPH J.

Age 93, formerly of Etna, passed away on February 13, 2020.  He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Wertz) of 64  years. He also leaves behind a niece, Barbara Fritz (William) and Robert Henkel (Roseanne).  He has several great-nephews and a great-niece. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha and sister, Patricia Henkel.  He was an Army Veteran serving in World War II. He served in France, Germany and Czechoslovakia as a Artillery Crewman. Visitation Sunday, 2-5 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, Etna. Please visit us at:


www.neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
