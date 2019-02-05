Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhome Funeral Home
1209 Grand Blvd
Monessen, PA 15062
724-684-4061
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhome Funeral Home
1209 Grand Blvd
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Rhome Funeral Home
1209 Grand Blvd
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH CAMPUS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH JAMES CAMPUS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH JAMES CAMPUS Obituary
CAMPUS JOSEPH JAMES

Age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in the Dunlevy Manor. He was born  in Monessen, a son of the late James and Ann Povernik Campus. He had retired as the Band Director of Clairton High School and had served as Assistant Band Director at the University of Pittsburgh from 1975-1985.  He was a part of the Orchestra at the famed "Twin Coaches Supper Club" of Rostraver Twp.  Mr. Campus had the "Joe Campus Band" and was a Hall of Fame member of the Pittsburgh Jazz Society. Surviving are his son, Frank and wife, Marcy Campus; daughter, Chelsea Campus; and three grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah-Jean, and Michael. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC.,1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, PA 15062, where friends will be welcomed on Wednesday from 1-3 and 6-8 p,m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Michael Crookston officiating.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries