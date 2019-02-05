CAMPUS JOSEPH JAMES

Age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in the Dunlevy Manor. He was born in Monessen, a son of the late James and Ann Povernik Campus. He had retired as the Band Director of Clairton High School and had served as Assistant Band Director at the University of Pittsburgh from 1975-1985. He was a part of the Orchestra at the famed "Twin Coaches Supper Club" of Rostraver Twp. Mr. Campus had the "Joe Campus Band" and was a Hall of Fame member of the Pittsburgh Jazz Society. Surviving are his son, Frank and wife, Marcy Campus; daughter, Chelsea Campus; and three grandchildren, Christopher, Sarah-Jean, and Michael. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC.,1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, PA 15062, where friends will be welcomed on Wednesday from 1-3 and 6-8 p,m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Michael Crookston officiating.