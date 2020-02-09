|
FLECKENSTEIN JOSEPH JEROME
Joseph Jerome Fleckenstein, 74, passed away on Thursday, February 06, 2020. He was the son of the late John Fleckenstein and Hazel Eiben. Joseph was the loving husband to Patricia Beck-Fleckenstein for forty-seven years. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time with his grandchildren and bowling with his league. He is survived by his three children, Joseph (Kathy) Fleckenstein, David (Karla) Fleckenstein and Christopher (Amanda McMillen) Fleckenstein; four grandchildren, Adrianna, Damian, Keyton and Elyona. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, 15216, (412) 531-4000. A celebration of life will take place at the Penn Brewery, 800 Vinial Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, Saturday, February 15, 2020, Noon – 5 p.m. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020