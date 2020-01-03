Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church
Franklin Park, PA
JOSEPH JOHN DRESBACH Obituary
DRESBACH JOSEPH JOHN

Devoted husband, father and grandfather passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 84 of Franklin Park. Beloved husband of Clara (Hotnich) Dresbach. Loving father of Jill D. Keisling of Florida and Dana Buttry (Dan) of Franklin Park. Grandfather of Edward Joseph Keisling, Thomas John Keisling and Jesci Lynn Buttry. Brother of Evelyn Bartholow. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. and Evelyn Dresbach and sister, MaryRuth Johns.  Mr. Dresbach was a lifelong car and motorcycle enthusiast and founding member of The Winders Garage in the Town of McCandless. Friends will be received Sunday, January 5th from 1-5 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 6th, 10 a.m. at Sts. John & Paul Catholic Church, Franklin Park. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made to: .  

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
