KOPICKI JOSEPH
Age 90, of Polish Hill, on Friday, January 31, 2020. Beloved son of the late Stanislaw and Julianna (Rudzki) Kopicko; loving brother of Alexander Kopicko and the late Regina Kopicko, Stanley Kopicki, Adam Kopicki and John Kopicko; uncle of Adam Kopicki, Pauline Kopicki and the late Patsy Dzujko and Edward Kopicki; also survived by great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart Medal recipient. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020