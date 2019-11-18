|
BETZ JOSEPH L. "PIP"
On Sunday, November 17, 2019, of South Park, formerly of Carrick. Husband of the late Sylvia A. (Krisza) Betz; loving father of Amy Jo (Steve) Paull, Joe (Lisa) Betz, Sylvia (Mark) Tkach and Rob Vignone; devoted grandfather of Lyla, Kayla, Nathan and Emily; son of the late Joseph A. and Adelaide Betz; brother of the late Robert (survived by Ann) Betz and James Betz. He was a Member, L.U. #1759 Floor Coverers & Decorators since 1970; Past Master John A. Brashear Lodge No. 743, F.&A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, Hiram's Riders Motorcycle Club, Syria Shrine A.A.O.N.M.S., Syria Temple Legion of Honor. A.B.A.T.E. of PA Oil Field Engine Society and a collector of Antique Hit-and-Miss engines. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233, Animal Ridge Animal Rescue, 390 Old Hickory Ridge Rd., Meadowlands, PA 15347 or your favorite animal shelter. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019