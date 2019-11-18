Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
8:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH BETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH L. "PIP" BETZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BETZ JOSEPH L. "PIP"

On Sunday, November 17, 2019, of South Park, formerly of Carrick. Husband of the late Sylvia A. (Krisza) Betz; loving father of Amy Jo (Steve) Paull, Joe (Lisa) Betz, Sylvia (Mark) Tkach and Rob Vignone; devoted grandfather of Lyla, Kayla, Nathan and Emily; son of the late Joseph A. and Adelaide Betz; brother of the late Robert (survived by Ann) Betz and James Betz. He was a Member, L.U. #1759 Floor Coverers & Decorators since 1970; Past Master John A. Brashear Lodge No. 743, F.&A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, Hiram's Riders Motorcycle Club, Syria Shrine A.A.O.N.M.S., Syria Temple Legion of Honor. A.B.A.T.E. of PA Oil Field Engine Society and a collector of Antique Hit-and-Miss engines. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227 on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, November 19, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave., Pgh., PA 15233, Animal Ridge Animal Rescue, 390 Old Hickory Ridge Rd., Meadowlands, PA 15347 or your favorite animal shelter. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -