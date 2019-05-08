RAUSO JOSEPH L.

Age 82, was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born April 16, 1937, son of the late Louis and Betty (Rotunno) Rauso. Beloved husband of Elaine M. (Tavolieri) Rauso, whom he married on September 16, 1961; loving father of Jeffrey (the late Kate), Debra (Dr. Gregory) Molter, and Lori "Lovie" (Ted) Roller. He is also survived by his most precious treasures as Joe Pap to Jason, Darin, Maggie, Grace, Vince, Danny, and Olivia; step-grandchildren, Nathan, Jonathan, Josh, and Sarah; and sister, Theresa (John) Pegnato. Besides his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Lou Finocchi. Joe will be lovingly remembered for his work ethic, the love for his yard, especially his fish pond and garden, and most importantly, the love for his family. He was the "life of every party", and was often times heard before he was seen. He was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, and attended Duquesne University. Joe was the co-owner of Lockhart Tire of Pittsburgh's North Side with Pete and the late Joseph P. Rauso. He was active in the Tire Dealers Association, and always put his customers first. He was also a longtime supporter of North Side's YMCA. Family and friends will be received Thursday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Kilian Parish, with Rev. Charles Bober officiating. Entombment will follow in Holy Savior Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's name to , Stjude.org. The family would like to thank their many friends who kept Joe in their thoughts and prayers over the past few years. Condolences may be extended at www.devlinfuneralhome.com.