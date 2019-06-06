SCHAFER JOSEPH L.

Age 89, of Hampton Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born January 13, 1930 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Alfred and Adelheid (Schmitt) Schafer. An Army veteran of the Korean War, Joseph was a Stationary Engineer in the banking industry for 45 years and a member of Allison Park Church. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Alice G. (Carriato) Schafer; son, Joseph P. (Joyce) Schafer of Hampton Township; grandchildren, Lisa (Aaron) Randerson, Joseph A. (Rachael) Schafer; five great-grandchildren, Jordan, Rylee, Bella, Zoe and Elijah; brother, Lawrence Schafer of Mt. Washington. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Emil Schafer. Joseph's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 10, at the King Funeral Home, with Pastor Debbie Lynch officiating. He will be privately laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Memorial donations may be made to the 2019 Rise Against Hunger campaign at Allison Park Church, https://app.securegive.com/allisonpark. Please visit www.kingfuneralhome.com.