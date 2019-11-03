|
|
LAPORTE, JR. JOSEPH
Age 91, of Greentree, formerly of Whitehall, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 31, 2019. Joe was the beloved husband for 63 years of Sonia ("Sunny") (Ayoob) LaPorte; loving father of Sue (John) Latella, Carol (Steve) Fulton, and Tom (Elma) LaPorte; Pap-Pap of Kevin (Amanda) and Brad Fulton, Joe, Jessica, and Jake LaPorte. Joe was born in Connellsville, PA, on September 4, 1928, to Joseph and Carmella LaPorte. He was the youngest of 11 children. Joe enlisted in the US Army on his 18th birthday and proudly served during WWII. Joe was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh earning both his Bachelor's and Master's of Engineering. Joe worked his entire career at U.S. Steel Clairton Works. He was an usher at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church for over 50 years. Joe was dedicated to his wife and family and will be remembered as an honest, kind and loving man, who instilled a work ethic in his children. His memory will be cherished by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, Pleasant Hills, on Tuesday, November 5, at 12:00 p.m. Joe will be laid to rest privately with military honors at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019