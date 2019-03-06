LINKOWSKI JOSEPH

Age 74, of Harwick, passed away March 4, 2019. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Varshine Linkowski in 2005 whom he will be laid to rest beside. He was born July 24, 1944 to his parents, the late Waclaw and Anna Dziuban Linkowski and was a lifelong resident of the community. Mr. Linkowski graduated from Springdale High School in 1962. He received his undergraduate degree from Duquesne University in 1966 as well as his master's degree in 1968. Joe worked for Rockwell International for 26 years before starting with PNC where he eventually retired. Joe was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick and a former member of St. Mary's of Czestochowa in New Kensington as well as a member of Allegheny Valley Fire Dept., where he worked bingo's and belonged to a Scroll Saw Club. He enjoyed collecting trains, making wooden toys in his wood shop, traveling, visiting the casino and drinking coffee with his friends at McDonalds. Surviving him are brother, John (Irene) Linkowski of Allison Park; sister, Patricia Molowski of Mt. Pleasant; special friend, Linda Sudnik of New Kensington; numerous loving nieces and nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Ted (Reese) Varshine; godchildren, Mary Fran Kiehl, Mary Ellen Warmbein, Michael Bozich, Matthew Bozich, Mary Irene Newman and Jennifer Wilson. Besides his parents, Joesph was also preceded in death by three sisters, Anna Zebrak, Helen Bozich and Mary Munroe; and one brother, Steve J. Linkowski. Joe's family will receive friends Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2-8 p.m., in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME, 801 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 8th at 10 a.m., in Our Lady of Victory Church with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's name to Allegheny Valley Fire Department, 851 Parkway Dr., 15024.

