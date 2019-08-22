|
MILLER JOSEPH LOUIS
Age 92, of Allison Park, PA passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after suffering from a long-term illness. He was born June 28, 1927 to William and Catherine (nee McGinnity) Miller in Maplewood, New Jersey. Immediately upon high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in World War II. On February 3, 1951, he was married to his late wife, Gertrude Exler, and moved to Pittsburgh. He was employed by Westinghouse Electric Corporation for over 35 years. He and Gertrude took pride in helping to raise six sons. He is survived by his loving children, Daniel (Paula) of Kitty Hawk, NC; James (Tammy) of Hudson, OH; David of Penn Hills, PA; John of West Orange, NJ; and Douglas (Suzie) of Delmar, DE. Additionally, he is survived by eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude, and eldest son, Joseph, Jr. Visitation will take place on Friday evening, August 23rd from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park, PA. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Road in Allison Park, with burial immediately following at Christ Our Redeemer (North Side Catholic) Cemetery in Perrysville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial donations be made to the Oakmont Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, 26 Ann Street, Oakmont, PA 15139. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Joseph's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019