FLAHERTY "MARTY" JOSEPH M.
Of Duquesne, PA on September 16, 2019. Marty studied at St. Pius and St. Vincent seminaries and Duquesne University concentrating on Theology, Philosophy and Education. He was the son of the late John F. and Ruth (Griffin) Flaherty and was predeceased by his brothers, Rev. Thomas J. Flaherty and John T. "Jackie" Flaherty. Marty is survived by his sisters and brother, Mary Frances Flaherty of Duquesne, Anne Marie Flaherty-Brooks of Richmond, VA and Duquesne, Ruth A. Flaherty of New York, NY and Patrick J. Flaherty (Barbara) of Ligioner, PA. Marty was a kind and generous person, especially to those less fortunate. He will be missed by family and friends for his wit and sense of mischief. His sudden death leaves great sorrow, only somewhat diminished by memory. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a Blessing Service will be held on Friday, 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery, West Mifflin.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019