Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
JOSEPH M. JUSTUS Obituary
JUSTUS JOSEPH M.

Age 89, of West View, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020.  Beloved husband of the late Lillian A. Justus. Beloved father of Linda (David) Schuman, Donna (Alex) Altieri and Jeffrey (Sandy) Justus.  Proud Pap of Matthew (Jessica) Schuman, Tara (Michael) Schmidt, Jennifer (Justin) Collers, Jaclyn Johns, Jeffrey Justus, Jr. and Lisa Huwe.  Cherished Great-Pap Pap of Patricia Huwe, Jaxson Schmidt and Avalyse Schuman. Brother of Richard, Ronald Justus and David Belin. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229 (West View), where a service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m., Rev. William Dambach officiating. Joseph was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked for 39 years and retired from Braun Baking Company. Joe was also a member of Teamsters Local #249, past member of Etna Elks, Jockey Club, the D.O.H., and longtime member of North Hills United Presbyterian Church in West View. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and shuffleboard. Family suggests memorial contributions to North Hills United Presbyterian Church, 100 Bellevue Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
