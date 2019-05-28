Home

JOSEPH M. KUBIAK

JOSEPH M. KUBIAK Obituary
KUBIAK JOSEPH M.

Of Bethel Park; age 87; passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Husband of the late Margaret; loving father Joseph M. (Debra) Kubiak and John T. (Marian) Kubiak; grandfather of Michael, Amber and Ashley Kubiak; brother of Ruth Nalepa and the late John, Ted, Sophia, Stella and Theresa; also survived by nieces and nephews. Joseph was a Veteran of the Air Force, a member of the Carpenter's Union #230; he worked as a maintenance supervisor at St. Louise de Marillac Church. Family and Friends will be received Thursday, 2-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park.  Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Valentine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. www.henneyfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 28, 2019
