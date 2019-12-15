Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
On December 12, 2019, Joseph M. Kutzmas, age 75, of McCandless, beloved husband of the late Grace A. Kutzmas; father of Sean (Mary) Kutzmas and  Jennifer (Donies) DeHoniesto; grandfather of Michael J. and Allyssa Kutzmas; brother of Judy (Grenville Blackett) Maira and Barbara (John) Loftus; son of the late Joseph M. and Tina Kutzmas.  Joseph was a Pittsburgh native but always a longtime Cleveland Browns Fan.  He was a Navy Vietnam Veteran, he loved his family, he was a man of few words and many looks. Have a shot and beer in his honor.  Friends received Tuesday, December 17th, from 12:30 until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com.  Contributions may be made to AMVETS www.amvets.org or the  www.woundedwarriorproject.org

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
