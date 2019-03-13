METRO JOSEPH MATTHEW, JR.

Age 81, of Ocean City, MD, formerly of Pittsburgh, PA and Oakridge, TN, passed away on March 8, 2019, with his family by his side. Son of the late Joseph Matthew Metro, Sr. and Helen Sabol Metro; brother of deceased Dolores Metro Cepko. Beloved husband of Georgette Metro of 57 years. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on December 14, 1937, graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1955 and the University of Pittsburgh in 1962. Joseph and Georgette were married on August 12, 1961; survived by his children Joseph Matthew Metro III of California, Valarie (Scott) Montgomery of Baltimore, MD and Debbie (Kyle) Hayes of Bishopville, MD; in addition, he leaves behind his grandchildren, Joseph Matthew Metro, IV, Brooke Metro, Sean Obiecunas, Emily Montgomery, Sarah (Clayton) Camponschi, Tiffany (Andrew) Evans, Kyle Hayes, Jr., Andrew Hayes; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 starting at 9:30 a.m. at St. Rosalia Church, 411 Greenfield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA with the Mass immediately following visitation at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Deer Creek Cemetery, PA-28, Cheswick, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be done to Parkinson's Foundation. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service a division of HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOME, P.A., 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. Please visit www.easternshorecremation.com to express condolences to the family.