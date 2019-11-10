|
MAZZEI, M.D. JOSEPH
Age 97, of Swisshelm Park, was born into eternal life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, surrounded by his children, during the recitation of the Divine Mercy Chaplet. Beloved husband of the late Edith Mundo Mazzei; loving father of Bernadette Banyas (George); and grandson, Joshua Banyas (Jacklyn); devoted father also of daughters, Francine, Therese, Lorettea and son, Michael Mazzei; also survived by his loving cats, Calvin and Hobbs. Dr. Mazzei was a well known Pittsburgh Radiologist, practicing for 70 years, reading X-rays until he was 95. He loved his work, and he loved his family. His favorite expression to his children was, "do something constructive". He especially took great pride in their musical career, constant and strong in his support of them. Along with his dear wife, he instilled in his family the love of the Catholic Faith, that will carry them throughout their lives. Private funeral arrangements held by THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME. Blessing and entombment were private. Memorial Mass will private. In lieu of flowers and food, the family suggest Masses or donations to an animal . www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019