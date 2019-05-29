SHAFFER, SR. JOSEPH McKENNA

Age 81, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital in College Station, Texas. He was born on May 4, 1938, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Harry Charles and Josephine Irene Wambodlt Shaffer. Joe grew up on the last working farm in Pittsburgh, PA, and graduated from South Hills High School. He was employed at Gulf Oil Corporation, where he met many lifetime friends as well as his future wife, Barbara Ann Vernau. While employed, Joe served in the United States Army. Joe and Barbara married on October 29, 1960; they raised three children, Joanne, Bonnie, and Joseph, Jr. Joe attended night-school and graduated from Duquesne University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. After 31 years of service to Gulf Oil, Joe retired at the age of 49. He spent a number of years of his retirement offering his services pro bono to the community, as Executive Director to Washington County Habitat for Humanity. As a patriotic American, he was honored to serve as the Pennsylvania State President of Sons of the American Revolution and was a member of Sons of Union Veterans. Joe enjoyed reading, collecting wood-working tools, fine wood-working craftsmanship, and was a certified Master Gardener. He is survived by his children, Joanne McKenna Shaffer Bennett (Raymond), Bonnie Lynn Alanis (Victor), and Joseph McKenna Shaffer, Jr.; grandchildren, Jenna Leigh Hodde, Nicholas McKenna Patin, Jack McKenna Alanis, Megan Elizabeth Alanis; and great-grandchildren, Aerynn McKenna Huntsman and Rhyan Reese Hodde. Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Barbara; and siblings, Charles (Petie) and Sally. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, in YOUNG FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, 724-947-2049, www.youngfhinc.com, where a blessing service for Joe will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Hickory, PA. The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Burgettstown Community Library, 2 Kerr Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.