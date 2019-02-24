KONKOLY JOSEPH MICHAEL

Age 84, of Mars, PA passed on February 17, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1934, son of the late Joseph F. and Caroline Konkoly, of Latrobe, PA. In June of 2018, Joseph was predeceased by Lois Springer Konkoly, his beloved wife of 63 years. He is survived by his four siblings, Virginia Shirey, Mary Ann Stahl, William Konkoly and Patricia Hresko. At his side, have been his children and grandchildren, Judy (Michael) Slusar; Jenna, Angie; Janet (Todd) Sapet; Laura, Matt (Lauren); Joseph M. Konkoly Jr. (Kelly); Sam, Louis; JoAnne (Edward DDS) Woehling, MD; Katharine (Tim) Antoian DMD; Aiden, Mollie (Justin) Philip MD, Anne. The greatest sources of pride and joy in Joe's life were his children, grandchildren and their spouses. He shared his love for woodworking with all. Joe and Lois also embraced their Orchard Hill Church Family, as contributing members for the past 20 years. Joe retired from the Timken Latrobe Steel Co, after 45 years of managerial service. He and Lois moved to Cranberry Twp., to be a part of Orchard Hill Church. A Memorial Service celebrating Joe's life will be held at Orchard Hill Church, 2551 Brandt School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090, (724) 935-5555, Friday March 1, 2019. Gather at 6 p.m., Service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orchard Hill Church, ELEOS Ministry. To view this tribute and send online condolences, please visit:

www.devlinfuneralhome.com