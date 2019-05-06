Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
JOSEPH MORRIS

JOSEPH MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS JOSEPH

Age 51, of Penn Hills, tragically died Sunday evening. He was born in Wilkinsburg, PA; beloved son of the late Leonard Joseph and Jane (Hermanson) Morris. Surviving are his brothers and sisters, Francis Hermanson, Linda Pavlik (Mark), Leroy Morris, Robert Morris, Patricia (Todd) Verbanic, and Lisa Morris; multiple nieces and nephews. Joe was a 1988 graduate of Duquesne High School. He was a dedicated employee of Edgewood Country Club and Quality Services. While working for Quality Services he contracted at the Penn Hills Maintenance Garage and Duquesne Light Company. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, biking, window shopping while looking for the best deal on the best goods. He loved listening to music, watching Pittsburgh sport teams compete for championships and watching world wrestling programs. He enjoyed exploring new areas and was looking forward to traveling more. Joe had an artistic side and had enjoyed sketching. Joe was a kind, humble man who brightened every room and melted every heart. Friends received 5-8 p.m. Wednesday evening ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME INC., 7441 Washington St. Swissvale. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 9:30 a.m. at Madonna Del Costello, 2021 South Braddock Ave, Swissvale, PA 15218, with Father Jeremy Mohler celebrating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made towards the "Joseph Morris Reward Memorial" c/o PNC Bank. Interment will be at Homewood Cemetery, 1599 S Dallas Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217 www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 6, 2019
