|
|
PARKER JOSEPH N.
Age 93, of Pittsburgh, on October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 to the late Theresa "Terry" Parker; loving father of Joey F. (Theresa A.) Parker; brother of Fred Parker, Amelia Siriano, Marie Acri and the late Harry Parker. Joseph received a Purple Heart after being injured in The Battle of Okinawa during WWII. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201 (Lawrenceville). A Funeral Mass will be held at Our lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery on Sharps Hill Rd. www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019