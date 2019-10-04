Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary Cemetery
Sharps Hill Rd
View Map
JOSEPH N. PARKER

JOSEPH N. PARKER Obituary
PARKER JOSEPH N.

Age 93, of Pittsburgh, on October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 to the late Theresa "Terry" Parker; loving father of Joey F. (Theresa A.) Parker; brother of Fred Parker, Amelia Siriano, Marie Acri and the late Harry Parker. Joseph received a Purple Heart after being injured in The Battle of Okinawa during WWII. Viewing will be held on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201 (Lawrenceville). A Funeral Mass will be held at Our lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Interment to follow in St. Mary Cemetery on Sharps Hill Rd. www.dalessandroltd.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
