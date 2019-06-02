GIMIGLIANO JOSEPH P.

Father, grandfather, brother, and husband passed away on June 23, 2019. Born October 25, 1933 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, he was the first child of Italian immigrant parents, Mario and Theresa. Joe graduated from Aspinwall High School and from the University of Pittsburgh in 1955 with a degree in metallurgical engineering. While at Pitt, Joe met and married the love of his life, Arlene. Joe is survived by his daughter, Jane (Shaker Heights, OH); son, John (Washington, DC); grandchildren, (Christopher Koç, Josephine, Jacqueline and John Paul Gimigliano); son-in-law, Dr. Omer Koç; daughter-in-law, Jeran Gimigliano; and brother, Richard Gimigliano (North Myrtle Beach, SC). Professionally, Joe worked for more than 30 years at LTV steel, lastly as the Plant Manager of LTV's Stainless Steel Plant in Louisville, Ohio. After retiring from LTV, Joe began a second career as Executive Vice President of Gregory Industries in Canton, Ohio. Joe retired again in 2000, but remained as a member of the company's Board of Directors. Joe was a classical music aficionado and served as the Canton Symphony Orchestra President and trustee. He was also a highly accomplished bridge and chess player. Joe traveled extensively, throughout the US and Europe, but never found a place he loved better than Canton, Ohio, except perhaps in the stands at a Pitt football game on a Saturday afternoon. Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends whose lives will be less complete without him. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish (833 39th St. NW 44709) where a Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canton Symphony Orchestra.