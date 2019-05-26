|
GRUBER JOSEPH P.
Age 82, on May 23, 2019, of Carrick. Husband of the late Marian Gruber; loving father of Joseph (Judy) Gruber, Lori (Danny) Palaski, Tammi Gruber, Timothy Gruber and Susie Gruber; grandfather of Joey, Theo, Kaila, Jake, Jenna, Jeremy and Jared; great-grandfather of Riley; brother of the late Kathy the (the late Bob) Acklin and James G. (Barb) Gruber; beloved friend of Jean Avolio. Family and friends received Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Funeral Prayers Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. followed by a Mass Of Christian Burial in the Holy Apostles Parish St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019