|
|
KNAPP II JOSEPH P.
Age 51, of Oakmont, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Son of Carol (Beard) Knapp and the late Dr. Rodger K. Knapp; grandson of the late Joseph P. and Thelma Knapp; father of Joseph Paul Knapp III "Paul"; brother of Sean (Suzanne) Knapp, Kristen (David) Vergerio, Byron (Yen Ha) Knapp, and Rebecca (Sho) Osawa. Fiance of Betsy Paulisick. Joseph is also survived by Betsy's daughter, Ashley; many nieces and nephews, and his dog Peanut. Joseph was employed with IBEW Local 5 as an electrician for over 20 years. Friends will be received, Saturday, from 10-11:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, 3740 7th Street Rd., New Kensington (Upper Burrell), PA, 15068, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dave Hefferan officiating. A private interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery, Baxter, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the through their website at support.woundedwarriorproject.org, Folds Of Honor at foldsofhonor.org, or the Salvation Army of Pittsburgh at give.slavationarmyusa.org. Arrangements entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019