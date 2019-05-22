KUMAR JOSEPH P. "BUD"

Age 93, of Oakmont, passed away with his loving family by his side on Monday morning, May 20, 2019. Son of the late Anthony and Jennie (DeLost) Kumar; beloved husband for 67 years of Velma (Uvodich) Kumar; loving father of Charlene C. (Joe) Jezik, Lenny J. Kumar, Larry (Barb) Kumar, and Jay (Charlene) Kumar; grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of seven; brother of the late Tony Kumar and Jennie Zimmerman; he was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Christine Jezik. Joe was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church and an active member in the SNPJ and CFU. He was the owner of the former Sylvan Sheet Metal and proudly served our country in the US Navy during WWII. Joe was very involved with coaching American Legion baseball. He served as President of the Oakmont Athletic Association, now the RAA. Active in many other activities, he always put his family before himself, and will be remembered as being a very loving and caring husband and father. Friends and relatives will be received on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:30 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in the Verona Cemetery, Oakmont with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to RCAC, P.O. Box 437, Oakmont, PA 15139 or the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.