McGOWAN JOSEPH P.
1931 - 2019. Joseph McGowan, age 88, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Joseph was born in Swissvale, PA on February 7, 1931, to the late Louis and Elizabeth (Todd) McGowan. He was an employee for General Motors Fisher Body as a tool and die maker for 46 years before retiring. He was a beloved father to five children with the late Patricia McGowan Williams: Linda Lawler, Mark McGowan (Carole), Diane Devine (Mark), Leslie Steck (John), William McGowan (Kerrie). He was grandfather to Jason Holmes (Dana), Brandi Chedwick (Jason), Monica McGowan, Ryan McGowan (Mayra), Melissa Schaffer (Keith), Amy Bodnar. He was great-grandfather to Isabella, Logan, Blake, Chloe, Wyatt, Colton and Mason. Joseph loved building and running remote control boats, along with spending time with his family - always a lake or beach vacation! He was remarried in 2010 to the late Mary Kellner McGowan. They enjoyed ballroom dancing and were instructors for many years. They won many dance competitions together. The family would like to thank Anova Hospice caretakers, Katie, Wendy and Holly for such wonderful care during his final days. Thanks also to Diane and Kerrie for spending time, sitting with and keeping Dad company. And a very special thanks from the family to Linda and Brandi who made it possible for Dad to remain at home. Our hearts are breaking but until we meet again, dance with Angels, Papa! Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Parish, 408 Baldwin Road, Pittsburgh. To all relatives and friends of the family, the family requests, in lieu of flowers, to please make a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Liburn, GA 30047 or to lbda.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019