McLAUGHLIN JOSEPH P.
On Friday, September 6, 2019, Joseph P. McLaughlin, age 88, of Painesville, OH, formerly of Baldwin Boro, passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Ruth L. (Ertle) McLaughlin; loving father of Sandy (Bill) Rynkiewicz of Zelienople, Michael (Danae) of San Jose, Timothy (Dawna) of Houston, Lisa McLaughlin of Cleveland and Carole Christian of Baldwin; also survived by 11 grandchildren and 13.5 great-grandchildren; brother of the late James, Leo, John, Jr. and Eleanor McLaughlin, Dorothy Anderson, and Marge Kubit. Joseph was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, a member of the American Legion in Baldwin and VFW Post 1810 in Brentwood, a retired Port Authority Transit driver for 33 years and a longtime member of Local 85 of the ATU. He was a devoted husband for over 61 years, a Born Again Christian, and a hard working man who loved his family and his faith. Friends received Thursday, 5-7 p.m. and Friday, 4-7 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600 where a service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in honor of Joseph McLaughlin to David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland, who made Joe's last days more comfortable (https://www.classy.org/give/209048/#!/donation/checkout). Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019