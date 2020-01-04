Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
JOSEPH P. STANEK Obituary
STANEK JOSEPH P.

Age 86, formerly of Mount Lebanon, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Clara Stanek; loving father Deborah (Tom) Hopkins and Mary (Joe) Raimondi; cherished Pap Pap of Tommy Hopkins; loving son of the late Albert and Victoria Stanek; beloved brother of the late Helen, Annie, Stanley, Fred, Frank, Leo, John and Anthony. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joe loved to golf and was an avid Polka dancer who was very proud of his Polish heritage. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 2-8 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 Funeral Mass in S.S. Simon & Jude Church Monday, 10 a.m. Burial to follow with full Military Honors in Mount Lebanon Cemetery.               www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
