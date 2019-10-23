|
SULLIVAN JOSEPH P.
Age 95, on Sunday, October 20, 2019, of Overbrook. Husband of 55 years to the late Peggy Lowery Sullivan; loving father of Edward, Jay (Paula), and Mary Sullivan; proud grandfather of Matthew, Katie, and Tara Sullivan; son of the late Patrick J. and Margaret Sullivan; brother of the late Mary, Harry, Paul (Gussy), and Patricia; proud former resident of the Dee-Sullivan-Dugan family residence at 133 Meridan Street. Joe served in the United States Navy during World War II and retired as a Captain from the City of Pittsburgh Fire Department. He was an active member of the Pittsburgh Fire Fighters Local 1, serving as Secretary and Vice President. He also served as tipstaff in Allegheny County Criminal Court for the Honorable Judge John W. O'Brien. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Mount Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019