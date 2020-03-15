PANKUCH JOSEPH

Joseph Pankuch died peacefully in his home on March 13, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 87. Joe emigrated from Vranov, Slovakia in 1938 at the age of five and settled with his family in Duquesne, PA. A lover of history, geography, and algebra, Joe enjoyed sharing his passion on topics ranging from The Civil War to Genghis Khan. Always up for a good debate, he had an open heart and an open mind. Joe was a devoted member of Christ Lutheran Church in Duquesne, PA. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, dinners out, and was a huge fan of Pittsburgh sports. His career as an electrical engineer spanned over 36 years with Duquesne Light, Pittsburgh's utility company. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and attended the University of Pittsburgh where he earned his degree in electrical engineering. Joe lived a good life and loved his family over all else. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Pankuch; daughter, Lisa (Drew) Ponick; son, Eric (Tammy) Pankuch, son, Joseph Pankuch, daughter, Karen (Cao-Ly) Tran, daughter, Nancy (James) Carey; five grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabet Pankuch Stanchoff; father, Michael Pankuch; stepfather, Charles Stanchoff; sister, Helen Bandy; stepsisters, Mary Galina, Helen Booth Carpenter, and Olga Karns. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Christ Lutheran Church, 405 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, PA 15110. A viewing will be held on Monday, March 16th from 2-4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, 212 Wilmot Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Duquesne. Burial services will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery, 733 Patton Street, Monroeville, PA 15146.