BARKER, SR. JOSEPH R.
Age 80, of Brookline, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Barker; loving father of Rosemary (Jimmy) Perella, Joey (Angie) Barker, Jimmy (Michelle) Barker, John (Rachael) Barker, and Danny (Jen) Barker; also survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. In Our Lady of Loreto Church. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggest memorial contributions to the , donate 3.cancer.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019