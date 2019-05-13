Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JOSEPH R. BARKER Sr.

JOSEPH R. BARKER Sr. Obituary
BARKER, SR. JOSEPH R.

Age 80, of Brookline, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Barker; loving father of Rosemary (Jimmy) Perella, Joey (Angie) Barker, Jimmy (Michelle) Barker, John (Rachael) Barker, and Danny (Jen) Barker; also survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 2630 West Liberty Ave., Dormont, 412-531-4000. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 9:30 a.m. In Our Lady of Loreto Church. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Family suggest memorial contributions to the , donate 3.cancer.org. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
