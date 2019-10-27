Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
JOSEPH R. GALICIC Sr.

Age 89, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA who passed on Saturday morning October 26, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris (Passamani) Galicic; beloved father of Joseph (Robin) Galicic, Jr. and Mark (Sherry) Galicic; cherished grandfather of Joey, Josh, Markie (Maria), Alex, Jesse (Jennifer), Jennifer (Tom), Savana and Michael; adored great-grandfather of Ethan, Kylie, Conner, Maci and Cameron; brother of Raymond (Ida), William (Rita), Edward (Carolyn), and the late Frank and wife, Eileen who survives. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliffmine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA 724-695-7332 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 between the hours of 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will take place Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Robinson's Run Cemetery. It is respectfully requested memorial donations be sent to , 707 Grant St., FL. 37, Pgh., PA 15219.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
