LAMPING, SR. JOSEPH R.
If you knew Joe Lamping, he probably made you laugh with something he said or did because Joe never passed up the opportunity to make someone laugh. Joe, age 98, passed away peacefully at home in Robinson Township on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph R. Lamping, Sr. was born September 25, 1921, to Gabriel and Rose (Stacherl) Lamping in Bulger, PA and grew up on Spring Hill on the North Side. After serving in the Army in the European and Pacific Theaters of WWII, he returned home to marry Edna Posch. He and Edna were as much in love and inseparable in their 73rd year of marriage as they were as newlyweds. Joe was a newspaper man for much of his life; as a boy he delivered 100 daily papers up and down Spring Hill and then later worked for over 30 years at the Pittsburgh Press/Post-Gazette as a stationary engineer. He and Edna have six children, Joseph, Jr. (deceased), Rosemary (Tom) Jageman, Barbara Garrett (Simón) Boger, Lois (Jim) Nicholson, Edward (Susan) Lamping and Kathy (Mark) Dolak. He is survived by 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a dear brother-in-law, Frank Buchman. In addition to his son and parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Albert, William, Helen Buchman, Robert, Mildred Lieberth, and Frank. He was a member of St. Malachy Church in Kennedy Township, Local 95 Stationary Engineers and SNPJ. Joe played button box with the Slovenian Heritage Association and performed for many years throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. His large family was the greatest joy and achievement of his life; his motto was WAF (We Are Family), and until his final days he enjoyed passing on his "true stories" to the youngest generation. His home was always filled with much laughter and love. Joe leaves his family a legacy of many funny stories that will evoke loving memories and laughter for years to come. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Township. Joe's life will be celebrated at a Funeral Mass at Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to any of the following veteran's organizations: Pittsburgh Fisher House (https://www.pittsburghfisherhouse.org), Homes For Our Troops (https://www.hfotusa.org) or Operation Second Chance (https://operationsecondchance.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020