LEWIS JOSEPH R.

Age 91, of Canonsburg, PA, formerly of "The Hill" passed away surrounded by his beloved family at his home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born on September 27, 1927, he was the son of the late Helen and John Lewis; beloved husband to Maryann "Mar, Boo" Jasek Lewis for 39 years; loving father to Deborah (Mike) Rothhaar, Joseph (Jamie) Lewis, Jr., Laura (Skye) Dedi, Shelby (Pren) Kqira, Loreace (Rich) Bodnar, David (Cyndi) Lewis and Julie (George) Mancini; cherished grandfather to 17 grandchildren; dear great-grandfather to three great-grandchildren. Loving brother to Helen Fabio. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Edward, John, Alice, Richard and Philip Lewis; and his first wife of 23 years, Loreace Shahady Lewis. At a young age, Joe started selling newspapers at the Koppers Building in downtown Pittsburgh. He proudly served his country as a Marine during WWII. In 1952, he graduated Duquesne University, becoming the only member of his family to graduate from college. After 35 years serving at US Steel as a Chief Inspector, he then consulted in the steel industry around the world. Joe was a multi-sport enthusiast with a passion for golf. He valued education and took every opportunity to mentor others to meet their maximum potential. In his reflective years he was most proud of his upbringing, his service to his country as a Marine, and relationships with his family and friends. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 12 p.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Church, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Burial will follow at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duquesne University, Business Alumni Scholarhsip in memory of Joseph R. Lewis, 600 Forbes Avenue, 406 Adminstration Building, Pittsburgh, PA 15282. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.