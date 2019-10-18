|
|
LONCARIC JOSEPH R.
Age 77, of Hampton Township, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born August 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Marie (Walters) Loncaric. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Loncaric; daughter, Dawn Hagerty; granddaughters, Alexis Hagerty and Nicole Hagerty; and his Dachshund, Hershey. Sonny's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on October 20, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21, at the King Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Verona Cemetery in Oakmont. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019