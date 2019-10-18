Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LONCARIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH R. LONCARIC

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH R. LONCARIC Obituary
LONCARIC JOSEPH R.

Age 77, of Hampton Township, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Born August 14, 1942 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Marie (Walters) Loncaric. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Loncaric; daughter, Dawn Hagerty; granddaughters, Alexis Hagerty and Nicole Hagerty; and his Dachshund, Hershey. Sonny's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on October 20, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21, at the King Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Verona Cemetery in Oakmont. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now