Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
JOSEPH R. MAZZA

JOSEPH R. MAZZA Obituary
MAZZA JOSEPH R.

Age 76, formerly of Dormont, on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis Rigos Mazza; loving father of Joseph (Regina), Michael (Jenevieve), Kelly Mazza, Nicole Fields (Greg), Christina Waterman (Edward) and Lisa Mazza; grandfather of Devin Mazza, Maximus Geyser, Carter Waterman, Kara Ramerez, Joseph, Anthony, and Brandon Mazza; brother of Donna Massung (Ron), Ann Marie Lavezoli (John), Valerie Downs (Mickey) and the late Marie Nolfi Jenkins; son of the late Dominic and Jean Narcoli Mazza; also survived by great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was a member of the Pleasant Hills-Guthrie Lodge #509 F & AM Masonic Lodge for 31 years. Visitations Monday from 2-4 and 6-8  p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave.,  Mt. Washington, (412 381-2323). Funeral Service on Tuesday, 10 a.m. Interment in Calvary Cemetery.


www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019
