|
|
SEIBEL JOSEPH R.
On Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Arlene Moore Seibel; loving father of Susan (Ron) Frank, Lynne (John) Baker, Joe Seibel, and the late Debbie and Jeffrey Seibel; brother of Margaret (Philip) Mitchell, James (Helen) and Nick (Kim) Seibel; also survived by seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends received Thursday 3-7 p.m. at the SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 101 Third St., Carnegie, where Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nathan Beard officiating. Burial in Robinson Run Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairmount Presbyterian Church, 2535 Fairmount Church Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020