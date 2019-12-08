Home

Age 89, of Troy Hill peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Vincentian Home. Beloved husband of the late Marie B. (Dengler) Zeis; devoted father of Patricia (James Hagen), Joseph, Jr. (Carol), James (Anne), Mary (Charles Bleil), John (Mary), Richard (Kim) and Gregory (Donna) Zeis; loving grandfather of Shannon, Alicia, Matthew, Andrew, Amy, Kaitlin, Kylie, Carolyn and Zachary; dear great-grandfather of Anna, Emily and Madelyn; dear brother of William "Buck" Zeis; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St. Pgh., PA 15212 – Troy Hill. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Most Holy Name Church – Troy Hill. Joe was a member of St. Anthony Lyceum and was a longtime volunteer at Vincentian Home. His family would like to thank the staff at Vincentian's Memory Lane especially, Tsetsa and Rita. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Vincentian Home, 111 Perrymont Rd., Pgh., PA 15237. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
