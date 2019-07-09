FURGIUELE, SR. JOSEPH RALPH

Age 87, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Washington, PA, passed away surrounded by family at his home on Monday, July 8, 2019. Born on August 30, 1931, he was the son of the late Josephine and Carmen Furgiuele. Joseph was the beloved husband of Nancy Rizzo Furgiuele for 63 years; the loving father of Jean (Arthur) Furgiuele Ernst, Joesph R. Furgiuele, Jr., Janet Furgiuele, Judith Furgiuele and Jennifer (Darin) Zywan; and cherished "papap" of Cameron, Broderick, Dylan, and Aiden Zywan. Joseph was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Guy Mario and Angelo Ralph. Joseph was extremely proud of his family and will be dearly missed by all, including his dogs, especially Ralph. Joseph proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Ingersoll and USS Cogswell. He was passionate about politics and watching Fox News. Joseph was bilingual, Italian was his first language. He loved The Godfather movies and knew all of the lines by heart. Joseph was a faithful Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a very gregarious person and loved swimming and socializing at LA Fitness. Family and friends are welcome on Tuesday July 9, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., and Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A Mass of Catholic Burial will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at St. Anne's Church, 400 Hoodridge Drive, Castle Shannon, PA 15234. Burial will follow at Queen of Heaven with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joseph's name to the , Washington County Humane Society or the 2020 Trump Campaign. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.