ZACCARDI JOSEPH RAYMOND "JOE"

Died peacefully, on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born on April 2, 1936, in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Carnegie Tech in 1958 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was hired by Westinghouse Electric Corporation, married MaryLouise (nee Kernick), of Pittsburgh, in 1960, and moved to Baltimore, MD, where Joe earned his Master's degree from the Johns Hopkins University and spent 35 successful years in the Defense and Electronics Division of WEC. He and his wife raised their two children in Ellicott City and lived there for 53 years. Joe loved watching football, was a Life Master Bridge player, winning multiple local and regional tournaments, enjoyed eating steamed crabs every Friday night, and was well known for his landscaping talents. He was fascinated with the wonders of the universe and followed the latest research and theories with great interest and curiosity. He was a dedicated husband and father, and took pleasure in entertaining and spending time with family. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Jean; his sister, Jean Buckley; and his loving wife of 46 years, MaryLouise. He is survived by his identical twin, Dr. James P. Zaccardi; and sister-in-law, Barbara, of Murrysville; his daughters, Laura Lee, of Jersey City, NJ, and Julie, of Tampa, FL; and multiple nieces and nephews. Joe's laugh, his penchant for the positive, and his brilliance will be deeply missed. Friends and family are invited for visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 4-6:45 p.m., at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A time of remembrance will be held at 6:45 p.m., in the funeral home, at the conclusion of the visitation. Those wishing to make contributions in his memory can donate to PAD PAWS Animal Rescue (www.padpaws.org), Public Broadcasting System (PBS), or Johns Hopkins APL STEM Program.