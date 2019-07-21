REIS JOSEPH

Age 91, of Greentree, on July 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey J. (Henderson) Reis; loving father of Linda (Joe) Friel, Sandra (Tim) Mahoney and the late Joseph D. and Diane Reis; cherished grandfather of Sean Friel, LeAnn Friel, Heather Mahoney and Trevor Mahoney. Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Wendelin, George and James. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, and the Plant Manager of Mail Well Envelope (formerly Boise Cascade). Joe was a member of The American Legion and enjoyed golfing, bowling and dancing with his wife. Friends and family are invited to share in a Memorial Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Greentree on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. Arrangements by WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, Bridgeville.