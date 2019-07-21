Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
Greentree, PA
More Obituaries for JOSEPH REIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH REIS

JOSEPH REIS Obituary
REIS JOSEPH

Age 91, of Greentree, on July 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Audrey J. (Henderson) Reis; loving father of Linda (Joe) Friel, Sandra (Tim) Mahoney and the late Joseph D. and Diane Reis; cherished grandfather of Sean Friel, LeAnn Friel, Heather Mahoney and Trevor Mahoney. Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, Wendelin, George and James. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of WWII, and the Plant Manager of Mail Well Envelope (formerly Boise Cascade). Joe was a member of The American Legion and enjoyed golfing, bowling and dancing with his wife. Friends and family are invited to share in a Memorial Mass at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, Greentree on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. Arrangements by WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, Bridgeville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
