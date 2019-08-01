Home

Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:30 PM
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
JOSEPH RIZZO


1940 - 2019
JOSEPH RIZZO Obituary
RIZZO JOSEPH

Age 79, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on July 24, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Nonnie Rizzo. Survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jodi and Dan Lindner of Kernersville. Joe is also survived by his three grandsons Adam, Luke, and Benn Lindner, a sister Carol (John) Hopkins, of Pittsburgh, PA and a brother Ron (Lynda) Rizzo, of Palm Coast, FL. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. A Memorial Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
