PARAGI JOSEPH S.
Age 82, of Shaler Twp., on July 8, 2019. Husband of the late Joan M.; father of Joseph Blair Paragi, Joyce Anne Fowler (Richard, Jr.) and Jill Marie Paragi. Joseph was the Chef and Owner of the former Diners Delight Restaurant on Route 51 and former Chef at Wildwood Golf Club, The Blarney Stone and The Crows Nest. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Middle Rd., Glenshaw. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019