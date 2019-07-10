Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Middle Rd.
Glenshaw, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH PARAGI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH S. PARAGI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH S. PARAGI Obituary
PARAGI JOSEPH S.

Age 82, of Shaler Twp., on July 8, 2019. Husband of the late Joan M.; father of Joseph Blair Paragi, Joyce Anne Fowler (Richard, Jr.) and Jill Marie Paragi. Joseph was the Chef and Owner of the former Diners Delight Restaurant on Route 51 and former Chef at Wildwood Golf Club, The Blarney Stone and The Crows Nest. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Middle Rd., Glenshaw. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now