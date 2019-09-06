Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony J. Sanvito Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1316 4th Ave.
Coraopolis, PA 15108
(412) 264-3050
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH RUBINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH S. RUBINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPH S. RUBINO Obituary
RUBINO JOSEPH S.

Of Moon Twp. / Coraopolis, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born on November 13, 1922 in Pacentro, Italy to the late Amadeo and Angela Rubino; Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna and three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his daughter, Julianna (Alan) Johnson and son, Joseph (Debbie) Rubino; grandchildren, Angela (Philip) Neidhart and Anthony Johnson; great-grandchildren, Philip, Ava, Emma and Conner; and brothers, Frank and Albert. Joe was retired from A&S Railroad in the the JNL Steeler complex in Aliquippa where he was employed as a machine operator. Family and friends received on Sunday, 4-8 p.m. in SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis. A Prayer Service will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now