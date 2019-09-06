|
RUBINO JOSEPH S.
Of Moon Twp. / Coraopolis, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born on November 13, 1922 in Pacentro, Italy to the late Amadeo and Angela Rubino; Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anna and three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his daughter, Julianna (Alan) Johnson and son, Joseph (Debbie) Rubino; grandchildren, Angela (Philip) Neidhart and Anthony Johnson; great-grandchildren, Philip, Ava, Emma and Conner; and brothers, Frank and Albert. Joe was retired from A&S Railroad in the the JNL Steeler complex in Aliquippa where he was employed as a machine operator. Family and friends received on Sunday, 4-8 p.m. in SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis. A Prayer Service will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019