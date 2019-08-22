|
SCHAWALT JOSEPH S.
Of Moon Twp., passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the age of 60. Joe was the son of the late Joseph J. and Fannie L. Schawalt; beloved husband and best friend of Annette (Vorbach) Schawalt; brother of Vickie (Mark) Schawalt and Jeff (Marlett) Schawalt; brother-in-law of Paul (Linda) Vorbach, Mike (Rose) Vorbach, Jeff (Susan) Vorbach, and Greg (Alison) Vorbach; and godfather of Evan Shoot. He is survived by nine nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and great-nephews. Joe enjoyed camping, cycling, and his dog, Cooper. Family and friends will be welcomed on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 4th Ave., Coraopolis. A Prayer Service will take place in the funeral home on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon in St. Joseph Church, Coraopolis. Interment in Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019