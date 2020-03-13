SALIZZONI JOSEPH

Age 83, of Bridgeville, on March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine (Colussy) Salizzoni; loving father of Gail Salizzoni Piazza, Joseph B. (Ellen) Salizzoni, Paul J. (Trisha) Salizzoni and Kara (Jim) Lockhart; son of the late Arthur and Josephine (Berteotti) Salizzoni; brother of the late Arthur F. Salizzoni and his wife Barbara who survives; and cherished grandfather of six. Joseph was longtime business manager of Colussy Chevrolet. He was an avid bowler and golfer, and a frequent visitor at the casinos. He served as Treasurer and Secretary for the Bridgeville Kiwanis Club and President of the former Nottingham Country Club. Family and friends received on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Church of Corpus Christi Parish. Memorials may be made to any Bridgeville charity or Corpus Christi Parish. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com